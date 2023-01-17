More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 26, staying cloudy for a while
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
California weather calms but storm damage seen as extensive
California's weather was calmer Tuesday after weeks of atmospheric rivers that slammed the state with damaging rains, wind and surf that flooded homes, highways and farm fields, collapsed hillsides and toppled countless trees.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 34; chance of flurries
Accumulating snow is on the way later Wednesday and Thursday, with a break for the weekend.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy, warm; high 34
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Jan. 17
Nation
More rain, snow in California from ninth in series of storms
The ninth atmospheric river in a three-week series of major winter storms was churning through California on Monday, leaving mountain driving dangerous and the flooding risk high near swollen rivers even as the sun came out in some areas.