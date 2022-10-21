More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 67, mix of sun and clouds
It'll be a mild fall day, with even warmer weather on the way, and a chance of thunderstorms Sunday into Monday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly sunny and warmer
Expect highs in the upper 60s; 70s return this weekend.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 44 and partly cloudy, with weekend warmup continuing
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Warmer Highs Friday Into The Weekend - Rain Expected Sunday Night & Monday
The warming trend will continue, with 60s Friday and 70s this weekend. This will be ahead of a stronger system for late Sunday into early next week which will bring us some rain chances. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
Renowned pianist Fats Domino has street renamed in his honor
The New Orleans street where one of the founders of rock 'n' roll spent most of his life is being renamed in his honor.