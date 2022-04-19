More from Star Tribune
Variety Yuen: How Matt Birk's rant against sex ed convinced me it absolutely belongs in elementary schools
World
South Africa launches relief for Durban flooding; 448 dead
Declaring a national state of disaster, South Africa has allocated $67 million to help those hit by floods that have killed at least 448 people in the eastern city of Durban and the surrounding KwaZulu-Natal province.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 47, increasing clouds
Sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds, with a chance of rain after sunset and more rain on the way Wednesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Chilly sun to start, high 47
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, April 19
Paul Douglas
A Very Character-Building Spring
The sun reappears today with another surge of rain on Wednesday. Temperatures moderate as the week goes on with 50s by Thursday and Friday, and if the sun comes out: 70 possible Saturday with a dash of humidity and rumble of thunder. You know, "spring like"? Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson