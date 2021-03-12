More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 45 and sunny
We've had below average snowfall and above average temperatures for March, with a mild weekend on tap.
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 45
Twin Cities weather forecast for Friday, March 12
Kauai community once again cut off by landslides after storm
A community on the Hawaiian island of Kauai that was isolated by storm-triggered landslides three years ago was once again cut off from the rest of the island on after a landslide cut across a key road.
Evening forecast: Low of 28, and a quiet, clear night ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Water restored, but most of Jackson still under boil notice
Most people in Mississippi's capital now have running water, more than three weeks after the majority of taps in the city of 161,000 went dry during a winter storm. Still, officials said Thursday that thousands will likely remain under a boil-notice into next week.