Nation
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
Residents in northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after tornadoes tore through the region, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 42, clearing clouds, windy
Clouds will begin to clear, but another system will move in overnight, bringing a chance of rain. Sunday will see higher temperatures and sunshine, but strong winds. A storm system arrives late Tuesday, and falling temps Thursday.
World
Malaysia enters tight race as long-dominant party seeks win
Campaigning for Malaysia's general elections started Saturday in a highly competitive race that will see the world's longest-serving coalition seeking to regain its dominance four years after a shocking electoral loss.
Weather
Morning forecast: 44, windy with chances of rain
There will be more clouds and showers in the east and sun in the west, with warmer weather on the way Sunday.
Nation
