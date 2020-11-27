More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: 54, sunny, light breeze
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Coronavirus
Bishop calls Supreme Court ruling a good decision
The longtime head of the Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn, Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, offered his praise.
Coronavirus
Virus keeps Black Friday crowds thin across U.S.
The raging coronavirus pandemic kept crowds thin at malls and stores across the country on Black Friday.
Coronavirus
Demand for real Christmas trees up during pandemic
The real Christmas tree industry, which has been battling an increased interest in artificial trees, is overjoyed to see that more Americans appear to be flocking to fresh-cut evergreens this season.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 30; clear to set up Saturday sunshine
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast