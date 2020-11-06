More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Charges: Election protesters shined laser in officer's eyes, kicked another in groin
Lasers have damaged other officers' eyes, authorities said.
National
Sen. Johnson says half of country won't accept a Biden win
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, said Friday that half the country will not accept the outcome of the presidential election if Democrat Joe Biden wins.
Local
Man who shot Waseca officer gets maximum 35 year sentence
"We wish it could be more," the Waseca county attorney said.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis man sentenced in death of his child's mother
The fatal shooting occurred on Thanksgiving Day 2019 in front of a 2-year-old.
Local
Gov. Tim Walz announces new revenue commissioner
He will replace Cynthia Bauerly, who led the state tax agency for six years.