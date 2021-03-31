More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 36, increasing clouds, breezy and dry
There's a continued fire risk as conditions remain dry, with little chance of rain before Monday.
World
Warm weather in northwest Europe raises fresh virus worries
Much of northwest Europe is basking in unusually warm weather on Wednesday, prompting many people to throw caution to the wind despite a worrying uptick in coronavirus cases in parts of the continent.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold, windy and dry; high 35
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, March 31
East Metro
Cigarette started 118-acre fire in Lino Lakes
Gusts reached up to 48 mph in Twin Cities area.
Business
Reforms to Texas' energy grid begin moving after blackout
Texas' power grid that buckled during February's deadly winter storm would operate under new oversight and require power plants to prepare for more extreme weather under overhauls that moved closer to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's desk Tuesday.