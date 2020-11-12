More from Star Tribune
Video
Afternoon forecast: 32, inch of slippery snow, then clearing
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
McCarthy backs Trump's election result challenges
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy hailed Republican congressional wins in the Nov. 3rd election, calling it a "mandate against socialism" and defunding the police.
Politics
Pelosi: Pandemic is a 'red alert'
President-elect Joe Biden's top allies on Capitol Hill adopted a combative posture on COVID-19 relief on Thursday.
Video
How a vote on outside police help divided the Minneapolis City Council
A proposal to bring in extra officers from outside agencies to assist the Minneapolis Police Department has divided the City Council and ignited a heated debate over the role of police in the city.
Nation
Late season tropical storm Eta hits Florida again
Eta remained a tropical storm Wednesday afternoon as it prepared to skirt past the heavily populated Tampa Bay region in Florida and crash ashore in the coming hours somewhere to the north along the Gulf of Mexico coast.