Vikings
Defense helps turn gut-punch struggle into gut-check victory
A "tough start" is underselling just how bad the Vikings were offensively before scoring 27 unanswered points. It took more than 25 minutes for them to get a first down.
Vikings
Rudolph's big day sparks Vikings; beating Bears next week clinches Wild Card
The Vikings defeated the Lions 27-9 and stayed a half-game ahead of the Eagles, who won on a final-play field goal. The results set up drama for the regular season's final Sunday.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Wild
Patrick lifts Flyers over scuffling Rangers 3-2 in shootout
Nolan Patrick scored the lone goal in a shootout that lasted four rounds and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the scuffling New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday night.
Wolves
Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns tries to regain his three-point stroke
OKLAHOMA CITY – Karl-Anthony Towns was shooting three-pointers at the end of practice Saturday, competing with Robert Covington to see who could make shots…
