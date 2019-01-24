More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
AP source: MLB seeks to increase DL, option time
Major League Baseball has proposed going back to a 15-day disabled list and increasing the time optioned players usually must spend in the minor leagues, a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press, moves aimed at reducing the use of relief pitchers and reviving offense.
Sports
American Collins wishes roof stayed open at Australian Open
The way Danielle Collins looks at it, the end of her surprising run at Melbourne Park was something of an open-and-shut case.
Wild
Teravainen, Niederreiter lead Hurricanes over Canucks 5-2
Alex Nedeljkovic's first NHL start could not have gone much better.
Wolves
Jazz dominate from perimeter, top Nuggets 114-108
Once Utah got warmed up on the perimeter, Denver couldn't do anything to cool the Jazz.
Wolves
Towns, Timberwolves to face James, Lakers on Thursday
Minnesota Timberwolves (23-24, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-23, ninth in the Western Conference)Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EasternBOTTOM LINE:The Lakers…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.