Vikings
Browns' Garrett loses cool, hits Steelers QB with helmet in brawl
The Browns were seconds away from a season-changing win when Myles Garrett lost his composure in a moment of rage rarely seen on an NFL field.
Sports
Translation issues mar start of Sun Yang doping case hearing
A blockbuster doping case got lost in translation with Chinese swimmer Sun Yang on the stand.
Gophers
Bigger dream for Gophers fans: Rose Bowl or College Football Playoff?
It's a debate no one saw coming: As alluring as Pasadena is, it is not on the road to a national title. So what's a Gophers football fan to root for?
Loons
Spanish league loses court battle, won't play match in US
The match between Villarreal and Atlético Madrid in the United States next month was called off Friday after the Spanish league lost a court battle against the Spanish soccer federation.
Twins
A position-by-position look at the free agent market
Patrick Corbin was an exception last offseason.Amid a slow free agent market — some stars didn't sign until after the start of spring training —…