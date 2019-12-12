More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Hunter's big day included big play that sprung Vikings loose
Ifeadi Odenigbo scored a touchdown after Danielle Hunter dominated the Chargers line.
Gophers
Minnesota knocks off No. 3 Ohio State 84-71
With an eight-day break between games, Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann was wary of this trip to Minnesota despite the roll his team had been on.
Gophers
Reusse: Gophers score their best regular-season victory under Pitino
Marcus Carr led the way only six days after a miserable performance at Iowa.
Gophers
Upset alert: Gophers get Barn rocking with blowout victory over No. 3 Ohio State
Marcus Carr scored 35 points to lead the charge for the upset-minded Gophers, who beat a top-5 team at home for the first time since 2013.
Gophers
No. 7 Louisville women hold off rival No. 14 Kentucky 67-66
A double-digit deficit was just the first in a series of gut checks No. 7 Louisville overcame to earn a close win over rival Kentucky.