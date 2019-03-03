More from Star Tribune
Golf
Park wins 6th LPGA title with final-round 64 in Singapore
Sung Hyun Park made sure there were no anxious moments as she closed in on her sixth LPGA Tour victory on Sunday at the HSBC Women's World Championship.
Gophers
Meet Joe Lunardi, Mr. Bracketology and tracker of Final Four teams
ESPN's Joe Lunardi has become as synonymous with March as Cinderellas and pep bands.
Gophers
Scoggins: U of M regent Hsu takes the NCAA to task
Michael Hsu sees everybody getting rich in the college sports arms race, except athletes. "Amateurism is an invention by the NCAA in the 1950s so they didn't have to pay workers' comp and didn't have to pay for the labor," he said.
Gophers
St. Thomas men upend Division III national champs to advance
Ryan Lindberg scored 15 points, Connor Bair had 12 and the Tommies beat defending national champion Nebraska Wesleyan 70-58 in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday.
Wolves
Wizards host the Timberwolves for cross-conference game
Minnesota Timberwolves (29-33, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (25-37, 11th in the Eastern Conference)Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Washington and Minnesota…