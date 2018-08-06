More from Star Tribune
Andy Shea, a lawyer who helped keep the Twins in Minnesota, dies at 79
Andrew J. Shea may be best remembered as the brilliant attorney who came up with the winning legal strategy that kept Major League Baseball from killing off the Twins.
Twins
Baez homers, Hamels sharp again in Cubs' 3-1 win over Royals
Javier Baez went deep, Cole Hamels pitched six strong innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the Kansas City Royals 3-1 on Monday night.
Sports
Venus Williams holds off challenge from teen at Rogers Cup
Venus Williams advanced to the second round of the Rogers Cup after a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Caroline Dolehide on Monday.
Twins
Twins postgame: Garver takes the ball, and a roster move coming
Twins throw out a clunker in their opening game of their series against the Indians
Twins
Guerra gets Molina to escape jam, Marlins hold off Cards 2-1
Javy Guerra kept closer Kyle Barraclough's struggles from costing Miami a victory Monday night.
