Minneapolis Mpls. police continue to investigate sex assault allegations against Chinese billionaire
The Latest: Tennis great King says double standard in tennis
The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
Tyron Woodley defends UFC title, hands Darren Till 1st loss
Tyron Woodley had the crowd buzzing instead of booing in his latest UFC welterweight title defense.
Arizona State rallies to beat No. 15 Michigan State 16-13
Brandon Ruiz hit a 28-yard field goal as time expired, Manny Wilkins threw for 380 yards and a touchdown, and Arizona State rallied to beat No. 15 Michigan State 16-13 on Saturday night.
LEADING OFF: Astros seek sweep in Boston, deGrom's Cy pitch
A look at what's happening around the majors today:TWO DOWN...Houston tries to become the second team to sweep major league-leading Boston this season when the…
McCutchen homers again, Yankees hold off Mariners 4-2
Andrew McCutchen got the Yankees started and Dellin Betances made sure they hung on at the end.
