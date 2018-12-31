More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Nick Foles will start for Eagles vs. Bears
Nick Foles will lead the Philadelphia Eagles into the playoffs.
Gophers
Rice scores 23, No. 17 Gonzaga women top Pepperdine 79-54
Zykera Rice matched her career high of 23 points on 11-of-12 shooting and No. 17 Gonzaga rolled to its ninth-straight win, defeating Pepperdine 79-54 on Monday.
Vikings
GM Licht says he'll find right fit for Bucs coaching vacancy
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are searching for a new coach for the fifth time in 10 years. History says they'll set their sights on a big name, but not necessarily land their first or even second choice.
Gophers
Guy's 30 points lead No. 4 Virginia past Marshall, 100-64
Kyle Guy said there's no "feeling" he gets when he's shooting the ball well.
Sports
Del Potro to miss Australian Open
Fifth-ranked Juan Martin del Potro will miss the Australian Open as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.
