Gophers
Reusse: Gophers score their best regular-season victory under Pitino
Marcus Carr led the way only six days after a miserable performance at Iowa.
Gophers
Upset alert: Gophers get Barn rocking with blowout victory over No. 3 Ohio State
Marcus Carr scored 35 points to lead the charge for the upset-minded Gophers, who beat a top-5 team at home for the first time since 2013.
Gophers
No. 7 Louisville women hold off rival No. 14 Kentucky 67-66
A double-digit deficit was just the first in a series of gut checks No. 7 Louisville overcame to earn a close win over rival Kentucky.
Vikings
Danielle Hunter's big day included big play that sprung Vikings loose
Ifeadi Odenigbo scored a touchdown after Hunter dominated the Chargers line.
Vikings
Thielen reacts postgame on his return to Vikings action
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen discusses his return from a hamstring injury in the team's win over the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday.