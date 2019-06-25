More from Star Tribune
Twins
Gibson: That was classic 'Tortuga'
Twins righthander Kyle Gibson says he thought a third-inning foul ball was headed out of play Tuesday, but when Willians Astudillo caught it, "that was classic Tortuga." Astudillo's nickname is "La Tortuga," the Turtle.
Video
Evening forecast: Mostly clear, low around 62
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Suspect arrested in 2015 slaying of north Minneapolis activist
Police announce arrest of suspect in 2015 slaying of popular north Minneapolis activist. The high-profile slaying remained unsolved for four years.
Local
University students play concerts for patients awaiting clinic care
The new Music Outreach in Healthcare Settings class at the U of M allows students to play solo concerts in the lobby of the Minnesota Health Clinics and Surgery Center once a week.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and breezy, high 82
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast