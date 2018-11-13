More from Star Tribune
Local
U seeks to dismiss discrimination lawsuit by nine football players
Nine black football players claim their rights were denied in a 2016 sexual assault case.
Wolves
Wolves overcome 23 turnovers, end slump with win over Brooklyn
Despite still waiting for the three new players acquired in the Jimmy Butler trade, the Wolves ended an 0-5 skid. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 25 points and 21 rebounds but also turned the ball over 10 times.
Motorsports
David Pearson, NASCAR's Silver Fox, has died at 83
David Pearson, a NASCAR pioneer and longtime rival of Richard Petty, has died. He was 83.
Gophers
Pitino, Gophers react after victory over Utah
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Jordan Murphy and Amir Coffey talk about the win Monday night vs. Utah
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
