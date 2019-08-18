More from Star Tribune
Motorsports
Lucas Oil Nationals preview at Brainerd International Raceway
Pro Stock driver and Minnesota native Jason Line secured his second No. 1 qualifier of the 2019 season and the 55th of his career.
Sports
Game at 10 a.m.: Follow the Coon Rapids-Andover Little Leaguers here
After winning its opening game, the Coon Rapids-Andover Little Leaguers take on South Riding Va., in a second-round game. Here's how to get game updates and where to read more about the local team.
Sports
Little League preview: Coon Rapids-Andover vs. South Riding (Va.)
Little League World SeriesCoon Rapids-Andover vs. South Riding (Va.), 10 a.m. • ESPNTwo pitching-deep teams collidePreview: Greg Bloom, the Coon Rapids-Andover Little League (CRALL) manager,…
Twins
LEADING OFF: Cubs-Pirates in Williamsport, CC faces Indians
A look at what's happening around the majors today:LITTLE BIG LEAGUEKris Bryant and the Chicago Cubs take on Josh Bell and the Pittsburgh Pirates in…
Sports
Miocic stops Cormier, reclaims heavyweight belt at UFC 241
Stipe Miocic waited over a year to face Daniel Cormier again, and his plan for the rematch didn't start to work until they were deep in the fourth round.