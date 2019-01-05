More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis As Augsburg University's student body grows more diverse, racial fault lines are exposed
Minneapolis As Augsburg University's student body grows more diverse, racial fault lines are exposed
More From Sports
Wolves
Curry scores 42 points, Warriors hold off Kings 127-123
Stephen Curry scored 20 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter and had 10 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors held on to beat the Sacramento Kings 127-123 on Saturday night.
Wolves
Trail Blazers beat Rockets as Harden's 40-point streak ends
Jusuf Nurkic had 25 points and 15 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped James Harden's 40-point streak and the Houston Rockets' six-game winning streak with a 110-101 victory on Saturday night.
Vikings
Prescott, Cowboys push past Seahawks for 24-22 wild-card win
Dak Prescott saw an opening up the middle, then three defenders between him and the first down.
Wolves
White, Aldridge lead Spurs past Grizzlies, 108-88
The Spurs could have been excused for a letdown two days after their most emotional victory of the season. Then again, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich gives no quarter and neither did his team.
Sports
St. Cloud State, Augsburg win wrestling titles in National Duals
No. 2-ranked St. Cloud State defeated Notre Dame (Ohio) 35-6 on Saturday afternoon in the championship match of the Division II National Duals in Louisville,…
