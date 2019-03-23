More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny and warm; high 58
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
All-rookie line steps up in Wild's win over Capitals
Sarah McLellan recaps the 2-1 win over the Capitals in her Wild wrap-up.
Wild
Wild regains playoff spot with win over Capitals
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 2-1 win over the Capitals Friday.
Gophers
Gophers talk NCAA tourney matchup with Michigan St.
Gophers players talk Friday about NCAA tourney 2nd Round matchup with Michigan State
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 28 and clear ahead of ideal spring Saturday
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast