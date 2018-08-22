More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Sunny and pleasant
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Cohen, Manafort signal serious moment for Trump
President Donald Trump received a double dose of bad news Tuesday when his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted of eight financial crimes and his personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations - all within a period of about an hour.
Twins
Berrios: A relief to pitch well again
Twins righthander Jose Berrios says after three subpar starts, he was grateful to throw five strong innings in Chicago on Tuesday.
Vikings
Vikings wide receivers talk camaraderie, sharing advice
After Tuesday's practice, Vikings wide receivers Laquon Treadwell, Brandon Zylstra, and Chad Beebe spoke about how everyone helps one another despite the obvious competition that's happening on the field.
Local
Thousands join in 'Super Eid' celebration at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis
The Muslim holiday brought about 30,000 to the stadium for an event organizers called "Super Eid," which offered a chance to pray, share their faith and come together as a community.
