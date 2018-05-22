More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Partly sunny, high of 77
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Rosario: I put on a little fake
Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario says nobody thought he would tag up and run on a pop fly Monday, "so I put on a little fake" — and then scored.
Twins
Berrios: That's our Puerto Rican style
Twins righthander Jose Berrios, who pitched eight innings Monday, says Eddie Rosario's aggressiveness is "our Puerto Rican style right there."
Video
Evening forecast: Cloudy and cool
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
Kensington Palace releases royal wedding photos
Kensington Palace has released three official wedding photographs taken of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle shortly after their wedding.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.