More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Zimmer says he's 'not above stealing' from Jaguars
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer spoke about the long anticipated practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Local
Sentence for killing beloved cook biking in St. Paul
Dustin Hegner Royce was sentenced for 48 months after pleading guilty for striking Jose Hernandez Solano with a car.
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high of 86
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Diggs, Thielen talk Vikings practices with Jacksonville
Vikings wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen talked today about what they'll gain from practicing with the Jaguars and their confidence in quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Vikings
Marrone, Jaguars in Minnesota to work and show respect
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone spoke today about how he respects the Vikings organization and wants to create a mutually beneficial atmosphere while practicing with the team.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.