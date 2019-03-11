More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Nation
Drone video shows new staircase sculpture in NYC
Vessel, a climbable sculpture in New York City's newest neighborhood opens to the public Friday. The 150-feet tall steel structure is made up of 154 twisting flights of stairs.
Politics
Congress receives Trump's new 2020 budget
President Donald Trump's new 2020 budget proposal was delivered to Capitol Hill Monday morning.
World
Several Boeing Max 8 planes grounded after crash
The crash of the Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 on Sunday renewed questions about the newest version of the single-aisle airliner, which was first introduced in 1967 and became the world's most common passenger jet.
Politics
Democrats choose Milwaukee for 2020 convention
Democrats have chosen Milwaukee to host their 2020 national convention.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high around 30
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast