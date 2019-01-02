More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Cold start, warming up to around 20 and sunny
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Evening forecast: Low of minus-2; clear and brutally cold
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Motorcycle riders bundled up for New Year's Day I-Cycle Derby
The 71st consecutive New Year's Day derby takes place on about 50 miles of Twin Cities area roads no matter how brutal the weather.
Hundreds start 2019 by jumping into 32-degree Lake Minnetonka
To celebrate the New Year, hundreds of people braved the frigid 32-degree water in Lake Minnetonka for the 29th Annual ALARC Ice Dive from the shoreline at the public docks in Excelsior. The event raises money for wounded veterans support organizations. This year about 400 divers joined the event.
Afternoon forecast: Cold today, high 6; warmer tomorrow
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
