Twins lefthander Adalberto Mejia says he was surprised that Toronto's Josh Donaldson was able to reach his high fastball in the first inning Saturday, and drive it into the left field seats for a home run.

Twins lefthander Adalberto Mejia says he was surprised that Toronto's Josh Donaldson was able to reach his high fastball in the first inning Saturday, and drive it into the left field seats for a home run.