Golf
Was this the last Minnesota tournament for Lehman?
The large crowds gathered around TPC Twin Cities' closing 18th hole warmly welcomed 60-year-old Tom Lehman up the fairway and onto the green.
Golf
Friends spark each other in final round at Blaine; Koepka struggles
When friends get to play together, they can inspire each other to play better.
Golf
3M Open benefits from investing in new wave of young golfers
Minnesota's first regular tour stop in half a century didn't need the world's No. 1 player, Brooks Koepka, to make it for a successful return. It was well served by the youthful golfers who battled for the lead all weekend.
MN United
Minnesota soccer fans rejoice as women rule the World (Cup)
Soccer fans gathered throughout the Twin Cities on Sunday morning to cheer on the U.S. women's soccer team as it won the World Cup for a record fourth time.
MN United
US men fail to follow women, lose Gold Cup final to Mexico
The U.S. men's soccer players showed how far, far behind they are the women.