Vikings
Cousins seeks rebound from rough game as Vikes face Raiders
During his nine-year hiatus from the NFL sideline, Jon Gruden evaluated players like he was still a coach, drawing particular attention as an analyst for ESPN for his one-on-one film breakdowns with quarterback prospects entering the draft.
MN United
Minnesota United's Kallman gets 10-game drug ban
Major League Soccer has suspended Minnesota United veteran defender Brent Kallman for 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
Twins
Cain HR, Brewers fan 16, beat Padres 5-1 to improve position
Lorenzo Cain homered before exiting with a sore ankle, Milwaukee pitchers combined to strike out 16 and the Brewers improved their playoff position by beating the San Diego Padres 5-1 on Thursday.
Puck Drop
NCAA three-peat? Sandelin, Bulldogs embrace opportunity
''You can't get to three without getting two, right?'' the coach said during NCHC Media Day on Thursday.
Golf
Hoge keeps rolling and takes early lead in Mississippi
Tom Hoge felt relieved to make his way back to the PGA Tour. He is starting the new season with a clear head, no stress and great scores.