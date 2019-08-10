More from Star Tribune
NFL at 100: How college football became the pipeline to NFL
Jay Berwanger won the inaugural Heisman Trophy in 1935 for the University of Chicago and became the No. 1 player taken in the first NFL…
Serena Williams tops Naomi Osaka in rematch at Rogers Cup
Serena Williams advanced to the Rogers Cup semifinals, beating soon-to-be-top-ranked Naomi Osaka of Japan 6-3, 6-4 Friday night in a rematch of their U.S. Open final.
Man City routs West Ham 5-0 to start Premier League defense
Raheem Sterling scored a hat trick as Manchester City began its bid for a third straight Premier League title with a 5-0 rout at West Ham on Saturday.
Neymar to miss start of French league amid transfer talk
Neymar will miss the start of the French league season as Paris Saint-Germain confirmed Saturday that the Brazil star could leave the club this summer.
Kirk Cousins pleased with brief preseason debut
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins met with the media following the Vikings' 34-25 preseason victory in New Orleans.