More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Outdoors
Inside the world of pacers, the unsung lot who helps gets runners to the finish
Pacers in ultramarathons are part psychologist, nurse, cheerleader, drill sergeant, and logistics specialist.
Wild
Game 1 chances tilted heavily toward the Jets; Wild 'have more to give'
The Wild on Wednesday in Game 1 was outshot 2-to-1 in Winnipeg and its No. 1 line was quiet.
MN United
Madrid-Bayern, Liverpool-Roma in Champions League semifinals
Two-time defending champion Real Madrid will play Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinals in a clash off clubs with a combined 17 European titles.
Sports
Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins recognized by House
Olympic gold medalist and Minnesota Jessie Diggins was recognized on the Minnesota House floor during the session Thursday.
Gophers
Scoggins: Hiring of Whalen goes beyond public relations
The Gophers are getting plenty of substance with this PR splash: From high school to college to professional to Olympian, Lindsay Whalen is an all-time winner and competitor.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.