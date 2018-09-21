Three Hopkins West Junior High students died last school year, sending a massive wave of grief and sorrow among the student body. On Friday morning, the International Day of Peace, the students decorated the school with wallpaper containing messages of peace and unity.

Three Hopkins West Junior High students died last school year, sending a massive wave of grief and sorrow among the student body. On Friday morning, the International Day of Peace, the students decorated the school with wallpaper containing messages of peace and unity.