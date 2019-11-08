More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Maggert leads, Langer making bid for season title
Jeff Maggert shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to increase his lead to four strokes in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, with Bernhard Langer second in a bid for his record sixth PGA Tour Champions season points title.
Vikings
Cowboys LB Vander Esch set to return from neck injury
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is set to return against Minnesota after the second-year player missed the first game of his career with a neck injury.
Sports
Dieng honored by NBA for offseason charity work
Gorgui Dieng was named the recipient of the Offseason NBA Cares Community Assist Award for his work providing health care and combating hunger in his native Senegal.
Gophers
Memphis' Wiseman has temporary restraining order to play
The feel-good season for No. 14 Memphis plunged into uncertainty Friday after the school said second-year coach and former NBA star Penny Hardaway gave more than $11,000 to the family of top prospect James Wiseman, who got a court order allowing him to play while the school tries to restore his eligibility in the eyes of the NCAA.
Motorsports
Intentional cautions take spotlight in NASCAR playoffs
Denny Hamlin thought he was the favorite to win NASCAR's championship but now finds himself in danger of not even making it to the title round.