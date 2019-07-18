More from Star Tribune
At the Running Aces, hooves pound, manes fly and the Cadillac rolls
For John and Sandy Betts, who have gotten more than 5,000 races off to a good start at Running Aces harness track in Columbus, every 1-mile business trip is a joy ride.
Twins
Hartman: Twins' record suffers with Buxton injured
The center fielder's health again is a concern after he landed on the concussion injured list.
Wolves
Wolves introduce top pick Culver, 'extra pick' Reid
A month after the NBA draft the Timberwolves were able to formally introduce their 2019 draft class Thursday morning, including undrafted Naz Reid.
MN United
Ebobisse scores in 83rd, Timbers tie Orlando City 1-1
Jeremy Ebobisse scored on a header in the 83rd minute soon after subbing in to give the Portland Timbers a 1-1 tie with Orlando City on Thursday night.
Twins
'Savages' sweep: Boone's rant sparks Yanks over Rays in DH
The Savages of The Stadium. That's what the New York Yankees are in the mind of manager of Aaron Boone.