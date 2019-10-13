More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
AP Top 25: LSU jumps to No. 2; Upset drops Georgia to No. 10
LSU moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 29th time and putting the Tigers behind No. 1 Alabama less than a month before the rivals meet in Tuscaloosa.
Gophers
Gophers earn top-25 ranking in the Associated Press poll for first time since 2014
The Gophers are 6-0 for the first time since 2003.
Vikings
Live: Vikings hold 24-3 lead over Philly in second quarter
The Vikings are aiming for a 4-2 record, but to reach that mark they'll need to get past the Eagles, who won Super Bowl LIII at U.S. Bank Stadium and are usually among the top teams in the NFL.
Vikings
The Latest: Bengals cornerback Kirkpatrick carted off field
The Latest on the NFL's Week 6 (all times EDT):___1:50 p.m.Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick has been taken off the field on a cart after hurting…
Motorsports
The Latest: Pastor keeps politics from Talladega prayer
The Latest on NASCAR's race at Talladega Superspeedway (all times local):