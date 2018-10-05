More from Star Tribune
With conviction, officer likely avoided decades behind bars
Jurors convicted white Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke for murder and aggravated battery in the slaying Laquan McDonald, the black teenager who was shot 16 times as he walked away carrying a knife on Oct. 20, 2014.
Music
Mormon no more: Tabernacle Choir renamed in big church shift
The world-famous Mormon Tabernacle Choir will be singing the same tune but under a new name.
National
Mom charged with torture denied mental health diversion
A Southern California judge on Friday denied a request by a woman charged with the torture and abuse of most of her 13 children to be considered for a mental health diversion program, authorities said.
National
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
Variety
Latest: Marchers celebrate verdict in downtown Chicago
The Latest on the murder trial of white Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke in the shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald (all times local):
