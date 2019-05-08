More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers' Fiser earns Big Ten softball Pitcher of the Year award
The Iowa native became the second Gophers pitcher to win the honor after Sara Groenewegen.
Sports
Improbable gets Smith aboard for possible Preakness run
Improbable will have Triple Crown-winning jockey Mike Smith aboard if the colt runs in the Preakness on May 18.
Wolves
Rosas makes stop at Lynx practice to visit with Cheryl Reeve
Things were certainly not as friendly or collaborative between the Lynx and Wolves during Tom Thibodeau’s tenure as coach and president.
Motorsports
Kyle Busch dodges fine for criticizing NASCAR rules package
Kyle Busch was not surprised he dodged a fine from NASCAR for ranting about its current rules package.
Golf
Scott McCarron rides hot golf streak into Regions Tradition
Scott McCarron didn't wait until the summer to heat up.