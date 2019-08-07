More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Zimmer: 'If we're not getting better, we're getting worse'
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is looking for efficiency from his offense in the first preseason game against the Saints, though he didn't say how much play time they will get.
Video
Galveston, Texas, police chief apologizes after officers lead man by rope
Galveston's police chief is apologizing after two of his officers, mounted on horseback, led a handcuffed trespassing suspect by a rope through downtown streets.
Local
Minneapolis police seek suspect in overnight sexual assault
Minneapolis police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who broke into a Minneapolis apartment overnight and sexually assaulted a woman.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Chance of evening storms, high 83
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: HIgh of 82 with stray PM T-storms
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast