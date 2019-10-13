More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Forecast: Drying out, still cloudy and cool; high 41
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Penguins use three-goal second period to pull away from Wild
Wild coach Bruce Boudreau recaps the 7-4 loss to the Penguins on Saturday during the team's home opener.
Gophers
Gophers' Rodney Smith on team's talented running backs
Running back Rodney Smith spoke after the Gophers' 34-7 victory against Nebraska about playing with Mohamed Ibrahim and Shannon Brooks all healthy and playing together for the first time.
Wild
Wild hoping to improve at home starting with opener vs. Penguins
The Wild plays host to the Penguins on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center in its home opener.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Highs near 40 with snow diminishing
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast