World
Malala overcome with emotion upon returning home
Malala Yousafzai spoke to an audience about coming home to Pakistan for the first time since being shot by the Taliban five years ago.
Variety
'Monday You're Not So Bad' rehearsal
Messersmith rehearses "Monday You're Not So Bad" with his band in preparation for the recording studio on February 14, 2016.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Weekend of cold, snow
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Forecast: Cold, snow this weekend
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
MN United
United prepares to sign Darwin Quintero
MN United fans welcomed the arrival of Darwin Quintero, a striker for Mexican team Club America, is expected to be United's first designated player, which is a talented and usually offensive player whom a team will pay beyond its usual salary cap limitations.
