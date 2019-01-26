More from Star Tribune
Forecast: A few flakes today, heavy snow Sunday, extreme cold next week
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Sports
Motzko not impressed with Gophers' shaky play in win against Wisconsin
Coach Bob Motzko addressed the media following Friday night's game.
Sports
Gophers freshman Walker discusses his goals against Wisconsin
Sammy Walker scored twice in a 9-4 Gophers win on Friday
Sports
Sheehy reacts on the 9-4 win against Wisconsin
Tyler Sheehy, as he's done before against the Badgers, came up big in a border battle game.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of -5; becoming cloudy
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
