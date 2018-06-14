More from Star Tribune
GAMEVIEW: Follow Twins-Blue Jays pitch-by-pitch
After an extra day of rest, Jose Berrios is back on the hill for his first post-All Star Game start. The Twins take on Toronto at 6 p.m. Click here for game updates.
Sports
Williams to play Rogers Cup, 1st event since Wimbledon run
Serena Williams will play in the Rogers Cup in Montreal next month, her first tournament since her runner-up finish at Wimbledon.
Twins
Cespedes back on DL as Mets weigh decision on foot surgery
Yoenis Cespedes is back on the disabled list, and the New York Mets are still deciding whether the oft-injured slugger needs surgery on both feet that would require an eight-to-10-month recovery.
Lynx
Quigley tries to repeat as All-Star 3-point champion
Allie Quigley will try to repeat as 3-point champion when she competes Saturday in the WNBA All-Star contest in Minneapolis.
Twins
Santana rejoins Twins, will watch Berrios pitch tonight
With a week's worth of rest behind him, Jose Berrios hopes to start second half with a strong performance in Toronto. Tomorow's starter. Ervin Santana, has arrived back with the team.
