Vikings
Cousins knows not every game will be like this one
Kirk Cousins threw only 10 passes against Atlanta, which was a surprise that may not be repeated again this season.
Vikings
Mike Zimmer: 'I like this team'
Mike Zimmer says that playing to his team's strengths was a key factor in beating Atlanta.
Video
Evening forecast: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Dalvin Cook: 'It was a great start'
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who scored two touchdowns, was happy with the tone set by the Vikings in their season-opening victory.
Vikings
Anthony Barr: 'This is home'
Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr says the Vikings defense was able to sustain an aggressive style against the Falcons, holding them scoreless until the fourth quarter.