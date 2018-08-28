More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Politics
Sen. Graham remembers his friend John McCain
Sen. Lindsey Graham honored the life of the late Sen. John McCain on the Senate floor on Tuesday. McCain died at 81 on Saturday after a year-long battle with brain cancer.
Variety
Fans mourn Aretha Franklin at public viewing
Hundreds of mourners poured into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin, who died August 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
Business
Trump says tech companies 'better be careful'
President Donald Trump says Google and other tech companies are "treading on very, very troubled territory."
Business
Gunmaker selling online plans to print 3D guns
The owner of a Texas company that makes untraceable 3D-printed guns said Tuesday that he has begun selling the blueprints through his website to anyone who wants to make one, despite a federal court order barring him from posting the plans online.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 54; clouds with some clearing late
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.