More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Vikings
Access Vikings: Without Griffen, defense will be tested against Eagles
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer give the breakdown on where the Vikings are at heading into week five against the Eagles in the NFC title rematch and how the absence of defensive end Everson Griffen will have an effect on the team's performance.
Local
First 'presidential alert' received loud and clear
Over 75 percent of all cell phones in the U.S. received the first 'presidential alert' during a test.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 38; windy and much cooler
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Iloka: 'We're not playing to our capability, but we're close'
Vikings players talked to media inside the locker room at their practice facility in Eagan and spoke about what needs to be done in order to get a win against the Philadelphia Eagles as the rematch from last season's NFC title game draws near.
Vikings
Zimmer: 'This isn't time for woe is me'
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer spoke with media about the upcoming game against Philadelphia and the obvious importance of a win.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.