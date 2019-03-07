More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 11; clouds grow into the weekend
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Stewart: Slider getting better every outing
Twins righthander Kohl Stewart says after allowing one run in two innings vs. Red Sox on Thursday that his efforts to add a slider this spring are beginning to pay off.
Video
Forecast: What to expect from the winter storm
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy and dry, high of 22
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Sen. McSally says she was raped while in Air Force
Sen. Martha McSally, the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat, said Wednesday that she was raped in the Air Force by a superior officer.