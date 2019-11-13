More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Broncos' loss of coaches is Vikings offense's gain
The Vikings' move to add Gary Kubiak to their offensive staff this season was precipitated by the Broncos' decision not to add Kubiak (or…
Gophers
Walker scores 25 as No. 4 UConn women beat Vanderbilt 64-51
The standard for the UConn Huskies has been so high for so long that a road victory over an unranked team by double digits feels much like a loss.
Wolves
Celtics beat Wizards 140-133 despite 44 points from Beal
Kemba Walker scored 25 points and the Celtics overcame 44 points from Bradley Beal to beat the Washington Wizards 140-133 on Wednesday night, Boston's ninth straight victory.
Gophers
Cooke scores 27, No. 6 South Carolina beats Dayton 75-49
Several of South Carolina's players kicked up their heels in the pregame layup line when "Let's Get Ready to Rumble!" played over the public address system at University of Dayton Arena.
Gophers
Sibande carries Miami (Ohio) over Purdue Fort Wayne 84-80
Nike Sibande posted 19 points as Miami (Ohio) held off Purdue Fort Wayne 84-80 on Wednesday night.