Afternoon forecast: 38, mostly sunny
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Morning forecast: Continued mild; high of 37
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
California sets stay home order amid virus surge
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says most of the state will likely be under a new stay-at-home order within a day or two.
Pence touts plans for quick vaccine distribution
The vice president was in Memphis Thursday to discuss Operation Warp Speed progress and relay details of the federal government's plan to team with FedEx to distribute vaccines as soon as they become available.
Evening forecast: Low of 27, sunny and 38 Friday
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast